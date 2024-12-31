Advertisement

UltraTech Cement Ltd has announced the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in Clean Max Sapphire Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle for setting up a 55MW wind-solar hybrid power project, according to Market Line. The power project will be set up on a captive basis at Honawad Village, Vijayapura District, in state of Karnataka, for INR457.68m (US$5.37m).