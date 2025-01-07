Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Peru declined by two per cent YoY to 1.045Mt in November 2024 from 1.063Mt in November 2023, according to the national cement association, ASOCEM. When compared with October 2024, there was an eight per cent drop. Of this total, 0.939Mt were dispatches by its members.

Domestic cement production slipped by four per cent YoY and seven per cent MoM to 0.951Mt in November 2024 from 0.988Mt and 1.021Mt, respectively. Clinker production dropped 32 per cent YoY and 10 per cent MoM to 0.574Mt from 0.843Mt and 0.636Mt, respectively.

In terms of exports, cement volumes increased by 18 per cent YoY to 13,200t in November 2024 from 11,100t in the year-ago period. When compared with October 2024, exports were up by 13 per cent from 11,600t. However, clinker exports fell by 33 per cent YoY to 71,900t in November 2024 from 107,400t, an unusual high. When compared with October 2024, they surged 101 per cent from 35,800t.

Cement imports advanced by 121 per cent YoY to 66,000t in November 2024 from 30,000t in the year-ago period and by 108 per cent YoY from 32,000t in October 2024. Vietnam accounted for 93 per cent of imports in November 2024, importing via the port of Callao. The average CIF price in the port fell by 11 per cent YoY to US$74/t. Chile imported seven per cent of total cement imports, via the land terminal at Tacna, where the average CIF price improved by 19 per cent YoY to US$126/t.

Clinker imports surged by 679 per cent to 140,000t in November 2024 when compared with the year-ago period, when clinker imports reached 18,000t. When compared with October 2024, clinker imports were up 223 per cent YoY from 43,000t. Approximately 51 per cent of clinker imports were dispatched from South Korea, while Ecuador exported 31 per cent and Vietnam 18 per cent to Peru. The average CIF price for imports fell 15 per cent YoY to US$57/t at Callao port while at the port of Matarani, the average CIF import price was down eight per cent YoY to US$60/t.