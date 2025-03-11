Advertisement

The Swedish cement manufacturer Cemvision and the Nordic residential developer JM have initiated a collaboration to accelerate the transition to climate-friendly construction. Cemvision’s groundbreaking technology creates new opportunities for JM to achieve its ambitious climate goals and through the strategic partnership JM also becomes a minority shareholder in Cemvision.

Climate action is a long-term success factor for JM, and since the autumn of 2024, climate-improved concrete with at least 20 per cent lower emissions has been used in all projects in Sweden and Norway. Climate-improved concrete with at least 15 per cent has been used in projects in Finland. Cemvision’s cement has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by up to 95 per cent, and the partnership is a key part of JM’s roadmap to achieving near-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“The construction industry is facing a necessary transformation, and as a leading residential developer in the Nordics, we have the opportunity to influence and accelerate the development in the right direction. JM is continuously seeking new solutions to help us reach our climate targets and sees great potential in Cemvision’s technology. Our strategic partnership with Cemvision demonstrates our belief in its potential,” says Maria Sandell, head of sustainability at JM.

“We are proud to welcome JM as both an investor and a long-term partner in Cemvision. Their ambitious climate goals align with ours. To truly change the construction industry’s climate footprint, collaboration across the entire value chain is required. JM’s commitment to driving the transition makes them a key partner in scaling up and implementing sustainable materials,” says Oscar Hållén, CEO of Cemvision.

Cemvision and JM plan to conduct their first joint tests in JM’s residential projects during the 1H25.