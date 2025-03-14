Advertisement

Cement consumption in Argentina saw a 7.5 per cent increase to 735,330t in February 2025 when compared with February 2024 when demand reached 683,899t, according to the country's cement association, AFCP.

Cement production advanced 8.1 per cent YoY to 743,973t in February 2025 from 688,364t. Of this total, domestic producers exported 8855t, up 64.5 per cent from 5384t.

In addition to the country's output, 212t of cement was import, representing a considerable drop from 919t imported in February 2025.

January-February 2025

In the first two months of 2025 the Argentinian market expanded by eight per cent YoY to 1.567Mt from 1.451Mt in the 2M24.

Domestic cement output increased 8.4 per cent YoY to 1.584Mt in the 2M25 from 1.461Mt, which included 17,348t of exports, up 51.8 per cent from 11.42Mt in the 2M24.

Imports in the 2M25 came down by a factor of four to 0.557Mt from 1.379Mt when compared with the year-ago period.