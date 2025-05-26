Advertisement

Cement consumption in Spain declined 3.2 per cent to 1,282,296t in April 2025, according to Oficemen, the country's cement association.

“This figure was influenced by the calendar effect, with more holidays than last year due to Easter 2025 falling in April. Thus, the average daily consumption figure, which, as we have indicated on other occasions, only includes working days, shows a positive result, with a growth of 6.5 per cent compared to the same month last year,” says Aniceto Zaragoza, CEO of Oficemen.

Exports slipped 0.3 per cent YoY to 418,433t.

January-April 2025

In the first four months of 2025, domestic demand saw a five per cent uptick to 4,882,787t.

However, exports declined by 1.7 per cent to 1,490,436t in the January-April 2025 period when compared with the year-ago period.