Cement consumption in Argentina advanced by 11.6 per cent to 809,840t in June 2025 from 725,661t in June 2024, according to the country's cement association, AFCP. The market was supplied nearly entirely by domestic production with imports accounting for only 147t.

Domestic production increased by 12 per cent YoY to 814,943t in June 2025 from 727,405t in the year-ago period. Of this total, 5250t was exported, up 187.7 per cent YoY from 1825t.

January-June 2025

In the first half of 2025, cement demand was up 12.4 per cent YoY to 4.772Mt from 4.247Mt in the 1H24. Domestic production saw a 12.6 per cent increase to 4.813Mt in the 1H25 from 4.274Mt in the 1H24.

Exports stood at 42,321t, representing an improvement of 46.8 per cent when compared with the year-ago period when 28,838t was exported. Imports fell 125.9 per cent to 988t in the January-June 2025 period from 2232t in the equivalent half of the previous year.