thyssenkrupp Polysius will provide the kiln system for SMA Mineral’s trailblazing quicklime plant in Norway, designed to operate entirely without CO 2 emissions. Based on SaltX electric calcination technology, the project represents a global first in the decarbonisation of lime production and marks a significant milestone in the transition to climate-neutral industrial processes, claims thyssenkrupp Polysius.

The facility will be based on the ZEQL (Zero Emission Quicklime) concept, developed by Swedish innovation company SaltX Technology. The process electrifies the traditionally fossil-fuelled lime calcination process, enabling the production of quicklime without any carbon dioxide emissions. thyssenkrupp Polysius will play a central role in scaling this technology to industrial level by delivering the kiln system and contributing its extensive engineering expertise.

“We are proud to contribute to this landmark project that sets a new standard for sustainable lime production”, says Christian Myland, CEO of thyssenkrupp Polysius. “Our collaboration with SMA Mineral and SaltX Technology demonstrates how industrial partnerships can accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions. This project is a testament to our commitment to engineering solutions that drive decarbonisation.”

The pilot plant is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will have a production capacity of 40,000tpa of ZEQL quicklime. The project has received EUR24m (NOK287m) in funding from the Norwegian state enterprise Enova.

SMA Mineral, one of the largest lime producers in the Nordic region, operates across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Estonia. The partnership between SaltX Technology and thyssenkrupp Polysius forms the foundation of the ZEQL project. Following the signing of a Letter of Intent in February 2025, both companies are working closely together to scale up electrified industrial processes.