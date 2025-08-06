Advertisement

Argentina’s cement market contracted by 2.8 per cent YoY but expanded by 9.6 per cent MoM to 887,530t in July 2025 from 913,317t in July 2024 and 809,840t in June 2025, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.

Domestic cement producers saw output fall by 2.7 per cent YoY but increased production volumes by 9.3 per cent MoM to 890,270t in July 2025 from 915,454t in July 2024 and 814,944t in June 2025.

Exports saw a 44.5 per cent YoY increase to 3502t in July 2025 from 2424t in the year-ago period but fell 33.3 per cent from 5250t in June 2025.

The country imported 312t of cement, up 8.7 per cent YoY from 287t in July 2024. When compared with the previous month, exports more than doubled from 147t.

January-July 2025

In the first seven months of 2025 Argentinian cement consumption advanced 9.7 per cent YoY to 5.66Mt from 5.161Mt in the 7M24.

Cement production in the country increased 9.9 per cent YoY to 5.704Mt from 5.189Mt in the 7M24. Of this total, producers exported 45,823t, up 46.9 per cent from 31,262t in the 7M24.

In addition, 1300t of cement was imported in the January-July 2025 period, down 48.4 per cent when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year, when 2519t entered Argentina.