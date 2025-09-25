Advertisement

Ciment du Nord of Mauritania has inked its first direct clinker supply agreement with Algeria’s state-owned Groupe Industriel des Ciments d’Algérie (GICA).



The agreement locks in export volumes from Algeria to Mauritania, though final pricing is still under negotiation. Mohamed Abdallah Ould Zein, CEO of Ciment du Nord, said the deal will allow Mauritania to import essential raw materials directly—cutting out intermediaries and strengthening the local cement sector.