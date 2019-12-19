Peru’s cement demand up 2% in November

ICR Newsroom By 19 December 2019

The Peruvian cement market expanded 2.1 per cent YoY in November 2019 with total sales of 1.048Mt (November 2019: 1.026Mt), according to Peru’s cement association, Asocem.



Cement production increased three per cent YoY but fell 5.1 per cent MoM to 928,000t in November 2019 while at 845,000t clinker output decreased by 1.1 and 4.1 per cent when compared with November 2018 and October 2018, respectively.



Domestic output was supplemented by 66,000t of cement, representing a YoY fall of 35.7 per cent but a MoM increase of 35.1 per cent. Clinker imports advanced to 88,000t, up 60.1 and 108.1 per cent YoY and MoM, respectively.



Exports of cement fell 23.1 per cent to 16,200t when compared with November 2018 but remained largely stable when compared with the previous month. Clinker exports declined 8.7 per cent YoY and 33 per cent MoM to 33,500t.

