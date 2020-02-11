Argentina’s cement market contracts 15% in January

ICR Newsroom By 11 February 2020

Argentine cement consumption fell by 14.7 per cent YoY to 745,709t in January 2020, according to AFCP, the country’s cement association.



The market was entirely supplied by domestic production and no imports were recorded.



Output from Argentine cement plants reached 758,123t, down 14.3 per cent YoY from 884,363t in January 2018. Of this total, 12,414t were exported, representing a 19.6 per cent increase when compared with the year-ago period.

