Peruvian cement consumption increases 2% in January 2020

ICR Newsroom By 27 February 2020

Peru’s cement market expanded 2.1 per cent YoY to 946,000t in January 2020 from 927,000 in the year-ago period, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. In the prior 12 months (including January 2020) consumption rose by 4.7 per cent YoY to 11.728Mt.



In January 2020 domestic cement production increased three per cent YoY but fell 9.4 per cent MoM to 830,000t while in terms of clinker production, volumes were up 12.3 per cent YoY and slipped 10 per cent MoM to 713,000t.



Cement exports decreased to 16,800t in January 2020, down 12.4 and 13.6 per cent when compared with January and December 2019, respectively. Clinker exports rose by 100 per cent YoY and by 113.1 per cent MoM to 70,300t.



In January 2020, 58,000t of cement was imported, more than quintupling volumes of January 2019, when the country exported 11,000t. However, compared to December 2019, cement exports were down by 40.4 per cent. Clinker imports fell 50.2 per cent YoY from 88,000t in January 2019 but edged up 0.9 per cent MoM to 44,000t.

