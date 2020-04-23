Peru’s Asocem reports 47% drop in domestic demand in March

Peru’s cement market contracted by 46.8 per cent YoY to 0.488Mt in March 2020, according to the Peruvian cement association, Asocem. Of this total national dispatches accounted for 0.481Mt. In March 2019 domestic cement consumption reached 0.918Mt.



Cement production in Peru in March 2020 fell 51.1 per cent to 0.419Mt when compared with March 2019 and 50.7 per cent when compared with February 2020. Clinker output was down by 50.1 per cent YoY and 55.1 per cent MoM to 0.352Mt in March 2020.



Cement exports declined to 6200t in the third month of 2020, down 45.8 per cent YoY and 54.8 per cent MoM while clinker exports were erased from external trade altogether.



Cement imports reached 101,000t in March 2020, representing a 3.8 per cent slip when compared with the year-ago period, but considerably higher when compared with 5000t imported in February 2020. Clinker imports surged 168 per cent YoY to 87,000t and up from 6000t in February 2020.

