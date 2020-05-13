Argentina’s market contracts 55% in April

ICR Newsroom By 13 May 2020

Cement consumption in Argentina dropped 55.2 per cent YoY and 19.7 per cent MoM in April 2020 to 403,652t from 900,938t in April 2019, according to the latest data by the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Production in domestic cement plants fell by 55.1 per cent to 407,645t in February 2020 from 908,737t in the equivalent period of the previous year. When compared with March 2020, the decline was 19.8 per cent. There were no imports in April.



Exports saw a 48.8 per cent YoY decrease to 3993t in February 2020 when compared with 7799t in the year-ago period as the global COVID-19 pandemic closed overseas markets.



January-April 2020

In the January-April 2020 period sales were down 35.7 per cent YoY to 2,338,302t from 3,636,179t in the 4M19.



Output in the first four months of 2020 decreased 35.5 per cent YoY to 2,369,117t from 3,673,834t in the year-ago period.

