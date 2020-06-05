Argentina’s cement dispatches decline 33% in May

ICR Newsroom By 05 June 2020

Cement consumption in Argentina decreased by 32.8 per cent in May 2020 to reach 648,562t, according to new data published by AFCP, the country’s cement association. In May 2019 domestic dispatches were 964,733t. All volumes were supplied by Argentine cement producers with no imports entering the country.



In addition, domestic producers exported 4573t of cement in May 2020, down 48.6 per cent when compared with 8891t of cement exported in May 2019.



January-May 2020

In the first five months of 2020 Argentine cement demand contracted by 35 per cent to 3,022,253t from 4,647,458t in the year-ago period. There were no imports.



Domestic producers also exported 35,388t of cement, representing a 24 per cent decline when compared with 46,546t in the 5M19.

Published under