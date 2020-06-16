Peru’s cement demand plummets by 69% in May

ICR Newsroom By 16 June 2020

Cement consumption in Peru fell by 69.1 per cent YoY to 298,300t in May 2020, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem.



Cement production fell by 70 per cent to 263,000t in May 2020 when compared with May 2019 but recovered considerably when compared with April 2020 when COVID-19 impacted operations at the country’s cement plants. Clinker output fell 93.9 per cent YoY to 46,000t.



Domestic production was supplemented in May 2020 by 32,000t of cement imports, down 35.1 per cent YoY. However, no clinker was imported during the month.



Cement exports contracted 74.4 per cent YoY and 78.4 per cent MoM to 4800t while clinker exports remained flat at zero, showing no change on April 2020.







