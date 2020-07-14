Peruvian cement market expands in June

ICR Newsroom By 14 July 2020

While cement demand in Peru rebounded in June 2020 to 678,000t when compared with 298,000t sold in May 2020, it remained 26.1 per cent below demand reported in June 2019 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem.



Cement output improved significantly to 611,000t in June 2020, representing an advance of 131.8 per cent when compared with May 2020, when output stood at 263,000t. However, it remained 29.6 per cent below the level noted in June 2019. Clinker production reached 85,000t in June 2020, up 83.8 per cent MoM but down 85 per cent YoY.



Peru’s cement producers exported 6400t of cement, representing a 32.6 per cent increase when compared with May 2020 but a 66.6 per cent drop YoY. There were no clinker exports.



Imports also fell considerably to 13,900t of cement, down 57 per cent MoM and 91 per cent YoY. Clinker imports have disappeared since April 2020.

Published under