Argentina reports 14% demand drop in July

ICR Newsroom By 07 August 2020

In July 2020 Argentina’s cement market contracted by 13.5 per cent YoY to 865,869t but expanded by 8.5 per cent MoM, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. The market was entirely supplied by domestic production with no imports reported.



Output from Argentina’s cement plants reached 870,835t in July 2020, down 13.2 per cent YoY from 1,003,628t in July 2019. When compared with June 2020, production was up 8.2 per cent.



Exports rose 57.2 per cent to 4966t in July 2020 when compared with 3159t in July 2020. However, compared with June 2020 they fell 27.6 per cent from 6855t.



January-July 2020

In the first seven months of 2020, cement demand in Argentina declined by 28 per cent YoY to 4.651Mt from 6.462Mt in the 7M19. No imports were recorded.



Cement production by domestic plants decreased 27.9 per cent YoY to 4.698Mt from 6.515Mt in the January-July 2019 period.



Exports decreased 10.9 per cent to 47,209t in the 7M20 from 52,998t in the 7M19.

