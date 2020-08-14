Peru’s cement market recovers, exports remain low in July

Cement dispatches in Peru are recovering from COVID-19 disruption. In July 2020, 0.826Mt of cement was delivered to the domestic market, according to Asocem. While still 5.7 per cent below the July 2019 level of 0.876Mt, when compared with June 2020, there was a 39 per cent surge from 0.594Mt.



Cement exports remained modest at 6700t, edging up by 4.4 per cent when compared with June 2020. However, compared with July 2019, when 19,300t was exported, they noted a 65.4 per cent drop. Clinker exports remained at zero – a level they have held since March 2020. In July 2019, 72,000t of clinker was exported.



Production at Peruvian cement plants fell YoY but rebounded MoM in July 2020. Cement output reached 0.821Mt in July, down 4.3 per cent YoY but up 34.5 per cent from 0.611Mt in June 2020. Clinker production fell 74.2 per cent YoY but recovered by 179.1 per cent from 0.0.85Mt in June 2020.



Domestic supply was supplemented by 49,500t of cement, up from 14,000t in June 2020 but five per cent down from 52,000t in July 2019. There were no clinker imports.







