Argentine cement demand declines 13% in August

ICR Newsroom By 08 September 2020

The Argentine cement market contracted 12.5 per cent YoY to 917,297t in August 2020, according to the latest data published by AFCP, the country’s cement association. However, when compared with the previous month, an expansion in sales of 6.3 per cent was reported.



Domestic cement producers supplied 922,807t of cement, down 12.3 per cent YoY, including 5510t of exports. Exports increased 30.3 per cent YoY from 4230t in August 2019. There were no imports.



January-August 2020

In the first eight months of 2020 cement demand in Argentina declined 25.9 per cent YoY to 5.565Mt from 7.510Mt in the 8M19. A total of 5.617Mt of cement was dispatched from the country’s cement plants, down 25.8 per cent from 7.568Mt in the 8M19.



While there were no imports, exports fell 7.9 per cent from 57,228t in the 8M19 to 52,719t in the 8M20.







