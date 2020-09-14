Cement dispatches in Peru largely stable

ICR Newsroom By 14 September 2020

Cement dispatches in Peru slipped 0.1 per cent YoY but increased 12.9 per cent MoM to 0.933Mt in August 2020, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem.



Domestic producers dispatched 0.944Mt including exports. This represents a 0.3 per cent decrease in volume when compared with August 2019 but a 13.3 per cent rise when compared with July 2020.



Cement production in Peru increased 4.5 per cent YoY and 18.9 per cent MoM to 0.977Mt while clinker output fell 31.5 per cent YoY but increased 135 per cent MoM to 0.561Mt.



In terms of exports, cement exports declined 16.4 per cent YoY but rose 67.5 per cent MoM to 11,200t while clinker exports fell 57 per cent YoY to 16,000t. In July 2020 no exports were reported.



Cement imports rose 84.5 and 79.8 per cent when compared with August 2019 and July 2020, respectively, to a volume of 89,000t. Clinker imports advanced five per cent YoY to 44,000t in August 2020. There were no imports reported in July 2020.

Published under