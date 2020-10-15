Peru’s cement producers see 10% rise in local dispatches in September

Cement consumption in Peru remained largely stable at 1.018Mt in September 2020 when compared with August 2020 and increased 10 per cent YoY. Of this total, local dispatches accounted for 1.001Mt, representing a 7.3 per cent rise MoM and a 10.4 per cent increase YoY, according to Asocem, the country’s cement association.



Cement production rose 6.7 per cent YoY and three per cent MoM to 1.006Mt in September 2020 while clinker output fell 26.6 per cent YoY but increased 7.4 per cent MoM to 0.602Mt.



Domestic supply was supplemented by 17,000t of cement imports, down 10.9 and 81.3 per cent when compared with September 2019 and August 2020, respectively. Clinker imports fell sharply to 6000t, representing a 93.6 per cent YoY and a 77.3 per cent MoM drop.



Cement exports declined 11.9 per cent to 12,900t in September 2020, down 11.9 per cent YoY but up 15.3 per cent MoM. There were no clinker exports.

