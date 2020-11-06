Argentina’s cement market expands 13% in October

Argentina’s cement consumption picked up by 12.7 per cent YoY in October 2020 as it increased to 1,070,118t (October 2019: 948,931t), according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



The domestic cement requirement was entirely met by Argentine cement plants. In addition, these exported 15,122t of cement, up 50.9 per cent YoY from 10,019t in October 2019.





January-October 2020

However, in the first 10 months of 2020 the cement market contracted 18.4 per cent YoY to 7.672Mt from 9.398Mt in the 10M19 as the coronavirus pandemic impacted on demand.



Total dispatches, including exports, reached 7.746Mt, down 18.2 per cent YoY (10M19: 9.475Mt). Exports slipped 3.3 per cent to 73,974t from 76,481t in the 10M19.

