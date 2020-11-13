Peru’s domestic and export cement deliveries pick up in October

Peruvian cement producers dispatched 1.255Mt of cement in October 2020, up 16.4 per cent YoY, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. In October 2019 dispatches reached 1.078Mt. Deliveries were also up when compared with September 2020, when they were 1.096Mt.



Cement production by Asocem members advanced 17.3 per cent YoY and 14.1 per cent MoM to 1.147Mt in October 2020 while clinker output fell 26.2 per cent YoY but increased eight per cent MoM to 0.65Mt.



This output was supplemented by 115,000t of cement imports, which surged when compared with September, when only 17,000t were imported, and were up 136 per cent YoY from 49,000t in October 2019. Clinker imports also leaped to 122,000t in October 2020 from 6000t in September 2020 and from 42,000t in October 2019.



Exports of cement fell by 9.1 per cent to 15,000t when compared with October 2019 but when compared with September 2020, they increased by 13.1 per cent. In addition, Peruvian cement producers exported 71,000t of clinker, up from last month’s lack of clinker exports and up 41.7 per cent when compared with October 2019 when clinker exports stood at 50,000t.

