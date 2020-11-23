Beni Saf starts clinker exports to Mauritania

GICA-owned Beni Saf Cement in Algeria started exports of clinker with a 13,000t shipment from the port of Ghazaouet to Mauritania on 18 November 2020.
The company’s exports are in line with the government’s policy of promoting the country’s non-hydrocarbon exports. GICA has exported to Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal.
GICA-owned Beni Saf Cement in Algeria started exports of clinker with a 13,000t shipment from the port of Ghazaouet to Mauritania on 18 November 2020.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email