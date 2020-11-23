Beni Saf starts clinker exports to Mauritania

23 November 2020

GICA-owned Beni Saf Cement in Algeria started exports of clinker with a 13,000t shipment from the port of Ghazaouet to Mauritania on 18 November 2020.



The company’s exports are in line with the government’s policy of promoting the country’s non-hydrocarbon exports. GICA has exported to Benin, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal.

