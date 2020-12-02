Cementos Cosmos invests EUR4.4m in PV plant

Cementos Cosmos, part of Votorantim Cimentos, plans to install a 6.2MW photovoltaic facility at its plant in Toral de Vados, Spain. The facility will consist of 14,028 solar panels and will be located on a 10ha plot near the Toral de los Vados industrial estate.



The project represents and investment of EUR4.4m and when completed will supply 15 per cent of the plant’s electricity requirement. In addition, the alternative power supply will reduce the carbon emissions of the cement plant by 3500tpa. The new investment is part of the plant's drive to lower its carbon footprint by using alternative energy sources. Last June, the cement producer received government approval to burn waste tyres as alternative fuel at the plant.



Cementos Cosmos has contracted EDF Solar to implement the project on a turnkey basis and operate the photovoltaic facility. Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2021. Once commissioned, Votorantim Cimentos will consider introducing solar power to the rest of its plants in Spain.

