Argentina’s cement market expands 25% in November

ICR Newsroom By 04 December 2020

Cement demand in Argentina surged 25.1 per cent YoY and edged up two per cent MoM to 1,091,549t in November 2020, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. The market was entirely supplied by domestic output.



In addition, Argentina’s cement producers exported 41,010t of cement in November, compared with 12,374t in November 2019 and 15,122t in October 2020. Total domestic production reached 1,132,559t, up 28 per cent YoY and 4.3 per cent MoM.



January-November 2020

In the first 11 months of 2020, the Argentine cement market contracted 14.7 per cent YoY to 8.764Mt. A total of 8.879Mt of cement was supplied by domestic cement plants, down 14.3 per cent YoY. This includes 114,984t of exports, which advanced 29.4 per cent when compared with November 2019.

