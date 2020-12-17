Peru’s cement market expands 16% in November

ICR Newsroom By 17 December 2020

Cement dispatches in Peru rose 15.6 per cent YoY in November 2020 to 1.188Mt from 1.028Mt in November 2019, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. Of the total, 1.092Mt were supplied by Asocem members.



Cement production in Peru slipped 1.6 per cent MoM but rose 22.1 per cent YoY to 1.129Mt in November 2020 while clinker output rose 2.1 per cent MoM and 21.4 per cent YoY to 0.664Mt.



Domestic supply was supplemented by 108,200t of cement imports and 170,100t of clinker imports, up 64 and 93 per cent YoY, respectively.



Cement exports dropped 6.3 per cent when compared with November 2019 but edged up 3.8 per cent MoM to 15,170t. Clinker exports declined by 53.6 per cent YoY and 78.1 per cent MoM to 16,000t.

