Argentina’s producers enjoy pick-up in domestic and export demand in July

ICR Newsroom By 05 August 2021

Argentina’s cement consumption increased 20.9 per cent YoY and 8.5 per cent MoM to 1,043,388Mt in July 2021 from 862,675t in July 2020 and from 961,512t in June 2021, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



The domestic market was entirely supplied by local production, which advanced by 21.4 per cent YoY and 8.5 per cent MoM to 1,053,344t from 867,641t in July 2020 and from 970,712t in June 2021. Of total output, 9956t was exported in July 2021, representing a 100 per cent increase from 4966t in July 2020 and a 8.2 per cent increase from 9200t in June 2021.



January-July 2021

In the January-July 2021 period the Argentine market expanded by 40 per cent to 6.509Mt from 4.647Mt in the 7M20. There were no imports.



Domestic production advanced by 40 per cent to 6.572Mt in the 7M21 from 4.695Mt in the 7M20. Ot this total, 62,992t were exported, representing an increase in exports of 33.4 per cent when compared with July 2020, when 47,209t were shipped across the country’s borders. When compared with June 2021, there was an 18.8 per cent increase from 53,036t.

