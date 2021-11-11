Argentine cement market expands 7% in October

ICR Newsroom By 11 November 2021

Argentina’s cement consumption increased 6.6 per cent YoY and 2.8 per cent MoM to 1,141,043t in October 2021, according to AFCP, the country’s cement association.



All cement in the market was produced by domestic producers with no imports reported. Total output by Argentine cement plants reached 1,152,077t, up 6.1 per cent YoY and 2.8 per cent MoM. This included 11,034t of exports, which represented a YoY drop of 27 per cent.



In the first 10 months of 2021, total cement demand in the South American country reached 9.843Mt, up 28.3 per cent YoY. The volume was supplied entirely by domestic producers. In addition, they also shipped 97,320t overseas, up 31.6 per cent when compared with January-October 2020, when 73,974t were exported.

