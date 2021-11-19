Peruvian cement market expands 2% in October

19 November 2021

Domestic cement deliveries in Peru edged up two per cent to 1.264Mt in October 2021 when compared with October 2020, according to Peruvian cement association, Asocem. Its members dispatched 1.17Mt, up two per cent YoY.



Cement production from members’ cement plants increased seven per cent to 1.228Mt in October 2021 from 1.147Mt in the equivalent period of 2020. In addition, they also produced 0.992Mt of clinker, up 42 per cent YoY.



Domestic supply was complemented by 54,000t of cement imports, down 53 per cent YoY, while clinker imports dropped six per cent YoY to 115,000t. A total of 87 per cent of cement imported originated in Vietnam. Algeria accounted for 37 per cent of clinker imported while South Korea accounted for 35 per cent.



Cement exports saw a 23 per cent YoY increase to 17,900t in October 2021. However, clinker exports declined by 31 per cent to 48,600t in the same period.

