Argentina’s cement market sees 5% growth in November

ICR Newsroom By 08 December 2021

Argentine cement consumption expanded 4.6 per cent in November 2021 to 1,142,140t from 1,092,246t in November 2020, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Domestic market demand in November 2021 was entirely met by output from Argentina’s cement producers. In addition, they exported 7997t of cement, down from 40,740t in November 2020.



In the January-November 2021 period cement demand reached 10.986Mt, up 25.3 per cent YoY from 8.765Mt in the 11M20. Exports slipped from 114,714t in the 11M20 to 105,318t in the equivalent period of this year.

Published under