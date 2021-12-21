New cement plant for Yuzhnaya on Sakhalin

21 December 2021

The Sakhalin Oblast Development Corp is planning the construction of a cement plant in Smirnykhovsky District in the Yuzhnaya priority development area (PDA) and has agreed to the financial and economic justification, according to Esmerk Russian News.



The volume of private investment in the plant is estimated at RUB8bn (US$112.2m). The name of the investor has not been disclosed but they expect to receive the status of resident of the PDA.



The plant is expected to be commissioned by 2025 and help to alleviate the cement shortage in the region.

