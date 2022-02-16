Vicat reports 29% rise in consolidated net income in 2021

Vicat saw its consolidated sales advance by 11.3 per cent to EUR3123m in 2021 from EUR2805m in 2020. At constant scope and exchange rates the increase was 16.2 per cent.



EBITDA was up 11.1 per cent and 14.5 per cent like for like (LfL) to EUR619m in 2021 from EUR557m in the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin slipped from 19.9 per cent in 2020 to 19.8 per cent in 2021.



Consolidated net income increased by 29.1 per cent (31.8 per cent LfL) YoY to EUR222m from EUR172m in 2020, with its margin improving to 7.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent over the same period.



Net income in terms of group share advanced by 30.9 per cent (33.3 per cent LfL) to EUR204m in 2021 from EUR156m in 2020.



Commenting on these figures, Guy Sidos, the Group's chairman and CEO said: "The dedication of Vicat’s teams supported the rise of the Group's results during a year that was contrasted in a mirror effect of the previous year.

“Conditions in our markets remained dynamic, supported by favourable pricing trends in a context of sustained demand. This offsets the sharp rise in energy costs and wage increases.

“Through innovation successes and relevant investment choices, focused on the decarbonisation of both its manufacturing processes and of its marketed products, the Vicat Group remains focussed on achieving its objectives of reducing its carbon footprint and pursuing profitable growth."

