Medcem Cement to install its second WHR plant

11 March 2022

Medcem Cement has announced that it will produce 22 per cent of the electricity it needs, as it expects to commission its second waste heat recovery (WHR) system soon.

Medcem Cement (Eren Holding Group) currently provides enough green energy to supply 25,000 houses without consuming any resources. It recovers gas emissions with a temperature of ~350˚C to generate electricity from steam. Thanks to the process, the company also prevented 31,000t of CO 2 emissions to the environment as part of its efforts to prevent climate change.



Medcem Cement is currently building a second kiln line, which will include the second WHR system. Following completion the system will produce 55GWh of electricty annually, sufficient to supply the equivalent of 55,000 houses. The company, which carries out R&D studies within the scope of sustainability management, will produce a total of 125GWh of electricity from both lines. It will meet 22 per cent of the energy it needs with its own electricity on two lines and prevent 55,000t of CO 2 emissions.

Published under