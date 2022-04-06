Cemex increases lower-carbon PLC production in Colorado

ICR Newsroom By 06 April 2022

Cemex USA announced that as part of its drive to reduce its carbon emissions, the company has increased production of Portland limestone cement (PLC) at its plant in Lyons, Colorado, USA. The company expects PLC to become the plant’s primary product by summer.



"CEMEX is committed to being a leader in climate action, and we have aggressive emission reduction goals designed to positively affect our industry and our world," said CEMEX USA President, Jaime Muguiro. "The increased production of Portland limestone cement is just one element of our plan to reduce our carbon footprint, and by making the lower carbon solution more available for our customers, they can help provide an even broader and effective impact."



PLC has been produced at the Lyons plant for more than 15 years but the company decided to ramp up production to support the company’s ambitious carbon reduction targets. The company has also increased PLC production at its Brooksville (FL) and Demopolis (AL) cement works. It expects to increase PLC output at other plants in the USA in the coming months.

