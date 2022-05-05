HeidelbergCement expands its RMC business in the Czech Republic

HeidelbergCement has acquired six ready-mixed concrete plants and one sand pit via its Czech subsidiary Českomoravský beton from Kámen Zbraslav in the Moravia region in the eastern part of the Czech Republic.

All plants have a well-established residential and commercial customer base around the city of Brno, with high demand for sustainable building solutions.

With this deal, HeidelbergCement continues to drive forward its portfolio optimisation programme and further expand its footprint in the region. The company now operates 80 ready-mixed concrete plants in the Czech Republic and two in Slovakia. The expected annual production of the newly-acquired plants is around 85,000m3 of concrete.

