Dal Engineering supplies Votorantim Cimentos Tunisia with kiln shell orders

10 June 2022

Dal Engineering has supplied three kiln shells and one heavy kiln shell to Votorantim Cimentos Tunisia. The complete set of equipment was delivered in May 2022.



Votorantim Cementos operates the 1.8Mta Jbel Oust cement plant in El Mahrajène, northeast Tunisia.

