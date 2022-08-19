Argentine cement consumption up 10% in July

ICR Newsroom By 19 August 2022

Cement demand in Argentina increased by 9.9 per cent in July 2022, according to the AFCP, the country cement association. Dispatches were up 3.9 per cent MoM to 1,146,900t.



The domestic market was entirely supplied by local producers. Total production increased 9.4 per cent YoY and 3.8 per cent MoM to 1,152,412Mt in July 2022. This includes exports of 5512t, down 44.6 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent MoM.



January-July 2022

In the first seven months of 2022 Argentina’s cement consumption advanced by 11.3 per cent to 7.241Mt from 6.508Mt in the 7M21. No cement imports entered the country.



Domestic cement producers manufactured 7.304Mt of cement, up 11 per cent YoY from 6.571Mt in the 7M21.



Exports in the January-July 2022 period slipped to 62,679t from 62,992t in the January-July 2021 period.

