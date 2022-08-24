Peru’s cement market contracts 3% in July

ICR Newsroom By 24 August 2022

Cement dispatches in Peru slipped by three per cent to 1.089Mt in July 2022 from 1.126Mt in July 2021, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 1.036Mt was dispatched by ASOCEM members.



Cement production in domestic ASOCEM-affiliated plants edged up two per cent YoY to 1.081Mt in July 2022 from 1.063Mt. Clinker output from these plants advanced six per cent YoY to 0.949Mt in July 2022 from 0.892Mt.



Cement exports reached 16,000t in July, down 10 per cent when compared with July 2021, when 18,000t was exported. Clinker exports saw a 47 per cent drop to 35,000t from 66,000t over the same period.



Cement imports plummeted 93 per cent to 5000t, of which Chile imported 2700t and Vietnam 1900t. Clinker imports, which all came from Japan, saw a 78 per cent fall to 29,000t in July 2022 from 127,000t in July 2021.







