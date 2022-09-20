Peru’s cement market expands 3% in August

ICR Newsroom By 20 September 2022

Cement dispatches in Peru edged up by three per cent YoY to 1.227Mt in August 2022 when compared with 1.192Mt dispatched in August 2021, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 1.167Mt was delivered by its members.



Cement production saw a two per cent uptick YoY to 1.145Mt in August 2022 from 1.126Mt in August 2021. Clinker output slipped by two per cent to 0.843Mt in August 2022 from 0.86Mt in the year-ago period.



Peru’s cement producers exported 15,000t of cement in August 2022, down 17 per cent from 18,000t in August 2021. Clinker exports dropped by 75 per cent to 31,000t in August 2022 from 124,000t in the previous year.



To supplement domestic supply, 7000t of cement was imported, down 88 per cent YoY from 63,000t. Of this total 4400t was imported from Chile while Vietnam imported 3100t into Peru. Clinker imports advanced eight per cent YoY to 77,000t in August 2021 from 71,000t.







