Peru's cement dispatches decline 1% in September

ICR Newsroom By 20 October 2022

Cement dispatches in Peru slipped one per cent to 1.229Mt in September 2022 from 1.235Mt in September 2021, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. Of this total, Asocem members supplied 1.17Mt.



Cement production in September 2022 increased four per cent YoY to 1.19Mt from 1.145Mt in September 2021. Clinker production declined eight per cent YoY to 0.831Mt from 0.901Mt over the same period.



Cement exports were down 16 per cent YoY to 14,000t from 17,000t in September 2021 while clinker exports more than halved to 34,000t from 70,000t.



To meet domestic demand, Peru imported 5000t of cement, representing a 93 per cent YoY drop when compared with September 2021 when the country imported 72,000t. Of this total, 4.1Mt was imported from Chile while the remainder originated in Vietnam. Clinker imports were down 45 per cent YoY to 89,000t from 161,000t in September 2021. Japan imported 48,000t and Ecuador 41,000t.



January-September 2022

Total cement dispatches in Peru in January-September 2022 edged up 2.4 per cent YoY to 10.132Mt from 9.895t in the 9M21. Of this total, Asocem members supplied 9.645Mt, up 7.5 per cent from 8.971Mt supplied in the 9M21.



Total cement production increased 5.1 per cent YoY to 9.825Mt in the 9M22 when compared with 9.347Mt in the January-September 2021 period.



Cement exports increased by 3.6 per cent YoY to 143,000t in the 9M22 from 138,000t while clinker exports saw a 32.1 per cent fall to 389,000t from 573,000t.



Cement imports contracted by 69.1 per cent YoY to 212,000t from 686,000t in the 9M21. Clinker imports were down 41.7 per cent to 744,000t in the 9M22 from 1.276Mt in the year-ago period.

Published under