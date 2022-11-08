Cement demand in Argentina slips 1% in October

ICR Newsroom By 08 November 2022

Cement consumption in Argentina has decreased by 0.8 per cent YoY and 6.7 per cent MoM to 1,131,593t in October 2022 from 1,140,962t in October 2021, according to the Argentine Portland cement association, AFCP.



Dispatches from domestic producers contracted by 1.3 per cent YoY and 6.7 per cent MoM to 1,136,644Mt in October 2022 from 1,151,997t. Of this total, 5051t were exported, representing a 54.2 per cent drop from 11,035t in the equivalent period of the previous year. There were no imports.



January-October 2022

In the first 10 months of 2022, Argentine cement demand increased by 9.8 per cent YoY to 10,812,054t from 9,843,409t.



The country’s entire cement demand was met by domestic production, which increased by 9.5 per cent to 10,889,448t in the 10M22 from 9,940,729t in the 10M21.



Exports from Argentina fell by 20.5 per cent to 77,394t in the January-October 2022 period from 97,321t in the 10M21.







