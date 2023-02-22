Peru’s cement market contracts in January

ICR Newsroom By 22 February 2023

Total cement dispatches in Peru fell by 16 per cent to 0.915Mt in January 2023 when compared with 1.088Mt delivered in January 2022, according to Asocem, the country’s cement association. Of this total, Asocem members dispatched 0.883Mt in January 2023 while non-affiliated companies dispatched 0.032Mt.



Cement production in Peru declined 13 per cent YoY to 0.931Mt in January 2023. The output level is an aggregate of all Asocem members. Clinker production surged by 46 per cent to 1.079Mt in the first month of 2023.



External trade

Cement exports fell by 13 per cent YoY to 15,000t in January 2023 from 18,000t in the year-ago period. Clinker exports were down 49 per cent YoY to 36,000t from 71,000t over the same period.



In terms of imports, Peru sourced 5000t of cement from outside its borders in January 2023 with Vietnam delivering 3200t and Chile 1700t. This represents a 90 per cent drop when compared with January 2022, when 49,000t of cement were imported. There were no clinker imports in January 2023 – unlike January 2022, when 151,000t were imported.







Published under