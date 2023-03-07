Argentina’s cement consumption down 5% in February

The cement market in Argentina contracted by 4.5 per cent YoY and 6.5 per cent MoM to 895,938t in February 2023, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. In February 2022 demand reached 938,072t while in January 2023 it stood at 958,230t.



All domestic demand was supplied by local cement producers, who produced 900,150t, down 5.1 per cent YoY from 948,858t and -6.8 per cent MoM from 965,633t. Of total output, 4212t was exported, representing a 60.9 per cent YoY drop from 10,786t and a MoM 43.1 per cent decline from 7404t.



January-February 2023

In the first two months of 2023 cement demand picked up by 2.1 per cent YoY to 1,854,168t from 1,815,437t in the 2M22.



Cement production from Argentine plants increased by 1.7 per cent YoY to 1,865,784t in the 2M23 from 1,835,015t in the corresponding period of the previous year.



In terms of external trade in the 2M23, there were no imports, but the country’s cement producers exported 11,616t of cement, down 40.7 per cent from 19,579t in the year-ago period.







