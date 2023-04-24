Peru’s cement market contracts 17% in March

ICR Newsroom By 24 April 2023

Cement consumption in Peru declined by 17 per cent to 0.958Mt in March 2023 when compared with March 2022 when dispatches reached 1.151Mt, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem.



Output from domestic cement plants was down 20 per cent YoY to 0.894Mt of cement in March 2023 from 1.121Mt. Clinker production fell by 19 per cent YoY to 0.77Mt in the same period.



Cement exports declined 27 per cent YoY to 13,000t in March 2023 from 18,000t in March 2022, but clinker exports increased by 19 per cent to 36,000t from 30,000t.



Cement imports dropped 85 per cent YoY to 8000t from 50,000t in March 2022. Vietnam was the largest supplier with 4800t, followed by Chile with 2800t. Meanwhile, clinker imports – all from South Korea – were down 72 per cent YoY to 44,000t from 156,000t in March 2022.







Published under