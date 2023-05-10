Argentina’s market contracts 1% in April

ICR Newsroom By 10 May 2023

Cement sales in Argentina fell by one per cent to 1,028,656t in April 2023 from 1,039,320t in April 2022, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. All cement was supplied by domestic plants.



Output by the country’s cement plants slipped 1.3 per cent YoY to 1,035,525t in April 2023 from 1,049,302t. Of this total, 6870t was exported, down 31.2 per cent from 9982t in April 2022.



January-April 2023

For the first four months of 2023 cement consumption in the South American country increased 2.4 per cent YoY to 3.997t from 3.902t in the 4M22. During this period no cement was imported, according to the AFCP.



Domestic cement production edged up by 1.9 per cent YoY to 4.02Mt in the January-April 2023 period from 3.943Mt in the 4M22. This includes exports of 23,006t, down 43.9 per cent from 41,023t in the year-ago period.

