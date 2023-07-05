Cement prices in Italy see 27% rise in April

ICR Newsroom By 05 July 2023

Cement production in Italy declined by 13 per cent YoY in April 2023 in addition to a nine per cent YoY drop in March, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value decreased from 101 in March 2023 to 90 in April 2023.

Cement prices in April 2023 increased 27 per cent when compared with April 2022, following a 34 per cent YoY increase in March 2023. Compared with the base year of 2015 the price index reached 208 in February 2023, down slightly from 210 reported in March 2023.



External trade

In terms of grey cement imports, volumes increased by nine per cent YoY in March 2023 to 148,055t and followed a 42 per cent YoY increase in February 2023, when a volume of 143,547t was reported. Total CIF value reached EUR13.765m in March 2023, up from EUR13.305m in February 2023. The CIF price per tonne remained stable at EUR93/t in March 2023 but edged up in February 2023 from EUR91/t in January 2023.

Italian cement producers exported 140,649t of grey cement in March 2023, down four per cent YoY and reporting a similar drop in February 2023, when 124,675t was exported. Export shipments had a total FOB value of EUR14.623m in March 2023 and EUR15.491m in February 2023. In terms of FOB prices/t, these dropped to EUR104/t in March 2023, following a rise to EUR124/t in February 2023.

