Peru's cement market contracts 7% in July

ICR Newsroom By 16 August 2023

Peruvian cement dispatches fell by 6.5 per cent to 1.013Mt in July 2023 when compared with July 2022 when dispatches stood at 1.084Mt, according to the country’s cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total 0.958Mt was delivered by ASOCEM members, with 0.055Mt supplied by non-members.



Domestic cement output was down 8.9 per cent YoY to 0.985Mt in July 2023 from 1.081Mt. Clinker production fell by 34.2 per cent YoY to 0.624Mt in July 2023 from 0.949Mt.



When compared with July 2022, cement exports decreased by 31.3 per cent to 11,000t in July 2023 while clinker exports picked up by 2.9 per cent to 36,000t over the same period.



Peru imported 38,000t of cement, up 660 per cent when compared with the year-ago period. Vietnam supplied 34,000t, or 90 per cent of total cement imports, while Chile imported 3600t. Clinker exports totalled 55,000t, up 89.7 per cent YoY with South Korea importing 45,000t, or 82 per cent, and Vietnam 10,000t.

January-July 2023

In the January-July 2023 period Peruvian cement consumption reached 6.679Mt, down 13 per cent YoY.



Cement production in Peru fell by 13.8 per cent YoY to 6.457Mt while clinker production slipped 4.5 per cent YoY to 5.666Mt in the 7M23 period.



Cement exports declined 21.1 per cent to 0.09Mt YoY and clinker exports saw a 13.6 per cent fall to 0.28Mt in the January-July 2023 period. Imports of cement were down by 24 per cent YoY to 0.152Mt and clinker imports by 28.7 per cent to 0.412Mt in the 7M23.

