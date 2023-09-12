Argentine dispatches slip 1% in August

ICR Newsroom By 12 September 2023

Cement dispatches in Argentina declined by 1.4. per cent YoY to 1,209,746t in August 2023 from 1,226,632t in August 2022, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Domestic cement production fell 1.6 per cent to 1,211,267t in August 2023 when compared with an output of 1,231,313t in August 2022.



While cement producers supplied the entire domestic market, they also exported 1521t of cement in August 2023, down from 4682t in August 2022.



January-August 2023

In the January-August 2023 period 8.426Mt of cement were dispatched in Argentina. This represents a 0.5 per cent decline from the year-ago period.



Output from domestic cement plants was down by 0.9 per cent YoY to 8.461Mt in the 8M23 when compared with the 8M22 when 8.535Mt of cement were produced.



There were no imports, but exports in the 8M23 were 34,113t, significantly less than the 67,360t exported in the 8M22.

